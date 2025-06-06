NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift. Here are the details

The Supreme Court has cleared the path for the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct NEET-PG 2025 on August 3 in a single shift, rejecting any scope for further delay.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Sanjay Karol said the court would not allow any compromise in the conduct of the examination. “The Board’s explanation stands justified,” the court said, underscoring the need for certainty and fairness in the examination timeline.

The decision follows the NBE’s request for permission to hold the postgraduate medical entrance test in one session on the new date. The Board had moved the apex court after last Friday’s hearing, when the court objected to the exam being split into two shifts, citing potential discrepancies in difficulty levels.

In its earlier remarks, the court stressed that “a uniform examination must be conducted in a single session across the country” to ensure fairness and transparency for all candidates. It directed the NBE to make the necessary logistical arrangements.

The matter stems from a petition filed by the United Doctors Front, which challenged the Board’s original plan for a two-shift format. The petition argued that such a design could result in unequal conditions and possibly impact outcomes for thousands of medical graduates.

After seeking a response from the NBE in its last hearing, the Supreme Court reviewed the Board’s explanation for the shift in schedule and found it “bona fide.” However, it made clear that no further extensions will be granted.