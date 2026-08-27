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NEET PG 2026 exam day rules candidates cannot afford to miss: Entry time, dress code, exam pattern and more

NEET PG 2026 exam day rules candidates cannot afford to miss: Entry time, dress code, exam pattern and more

The exam day instructions, spelt out on the NEET PG admit card itself, cover everything from what to carry to how to dress, and skipping even one could mean trouble at the gate. Here's the complete rundown, broken into what to do before, during and after the exam

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 12:19 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 exam day rules candidates cannot afford to miss: Entry time, dress code, exam pattern and moreNEET PG 2026 exam pattern and timing explained

With the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) set to conduct NEET PG 2026 on August 30, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM, candidates have one job left before test day: get the fine print right. The exam day instructions, spelt out on the NEET PG admit card itself, cover everything from what to carry to how to dress, and skipping even one could mean trouble at the gate. Here's the complete rundown, broken into what to do before, during and after the exam.

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Before the exam: paperwork and packing

The admit card needs a passport-style photograph pasted on it, 35x45 mm, white background, with the face and head filling about 75% of the frame, and the candidate's name and photo date visible on it.

Three things to carry without fail:

  • A printed NEET PG 2026 admit card with the photograph affixed
  • A photocopy of your permanent or provisional MCI/SMC registration
  • A valid, unexpired photo ID (driving licence, voter ID, PAN, Aadhaar, passport, etc.)

What stays at home:

  • Phones, smartwatches, calculators or any electronic device
  • Pens, pencils, erasers, notepads, books or any stationery
  • Jewellery or other ornaments
  • Home-cooked food, packaged snacks, soft drinks or water bottles
  • Bags, pouches, wallets, caps or belts

Getting into the exam hall

Entry closes firmly at 8:30 AM, arrive after that, and you're locked out- no exceptions. Once inside, candidates go through ID verification, thumb impression capture, a digital photo, and standard security frisking before being seated.

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The exam day timeline:

  • 7:00 AM: Reporting begins
  • 8:30 AM: Last entry allowed
  • 8:45 AM: Login window opens
  • 8:50 AM: Candidates permitted to log in
  • 9:00 AM: Exam begins
  • 12:30 PM: Exam ends

During the exam: know the scoring, don't rush

NEET PG follows a strict marking scheme, and negative marking applies to wrong answers, so guessing isn't worth the risk. Skipping a question you're unsure of costs nothing, since unattempted questions aren't penalised.

Exam pattern at a glance:

  • Mode: Online
  • Medium: English only
  • Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes
  • Total marks: 800
  • Number of questions: 200
  • Question type: Multiple-choice
  • Negative marking: Yes

Candidates are advised to stay composed through the paper; rushing tends to hurt scores more than help, and to review every answer before the final submission.

Dress code: no official rule, but some restrictions apply

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NBEMS hasn't laid out a formal dress code, but comfort is recommended, along with a few restrictions:

For female candidates:

  • Skip jewellery, heavy accessories or anything metallic
  • Avoid full-sleeved outfits
  • Stick to simple, decent clothing, no designer or party wear

For male candidates:

  • No metallic items allowed
  • Sacred threads are not permitted
  • Footwear must not fully cover the feet
  • Formal or casual wear is fine, but avoid outfits with multiple pockets

After the exam

Hold on to your admit card until the counselling process wraps up, you'll need it later. Candidates can also gauge their likely score against the unofficial answer key once it circulates, ahead of NBEMS releasing the official version online a few days later.

Other rules to keep in mind

  • Indian citizens or OCI cardholders who've cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination must bring their original FMGE pass certificate on NBE letterhead
  • No valid photo ID means no entry, full stop
  • Late arrivals, even by minutes, will not be permitted to sit for the exam
  • The reporting counter shuts 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time
  • Fingerprint biometrics will be recorded during on-site registration
  • No rough sheets or pens will be provided at the centre
  • Any disruptive or suspicious conduct could result in disqualification

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 12:19 PM IST
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