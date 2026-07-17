NEET UG 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh qualify, Punjab and Haryana students top with 715 out of 720

The National Testing Agency has declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes across the country. Scorecards are now available for download at neet.nta.nic.in.

The top score of 715 out of 720 was jointly achieved by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

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How the top performers broke down

The spread of high scores reflects strong performance across the board this cycle:

19 candidates scored above 700

138 candidates secured more than 690 marks

1,492 candidates scored 650 or above

10,160 candidates scored 600 or above

90,780 candidates obtained 500 or more marks

The NTA noted that over 93% of the top 138 performers were first-time NEET candidates, and nearly all were between 17 and 19 years of age. Seventeen state toppers scored 700 or above, while 26 state toppers crossed the 690-mark threshold.

Qualified candidates were spread across all 36 states and union territories. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number with over 1.7 lakh qualifiers. Lakshadweep had 43 qualified candidates.

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Who sat the exam

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was held on June 21, with nearly 20 lakh candidates appearing at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu.

Among the qualified candidates, more than 58% are women, with female candidates recording a higher qualification rate than their male counterparts.

Category-wise breakdown

General: 2.91 lakh

OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

PwD: 303

Category-wise cut-off marks and qualifying percentiles have been released alongside the results.

How the result was arrived at

The result was declared a day after the final answer key was published on July 16. The provisional answer key had been released on June 25, with OMR response sheets available between July 13 and 15. During the review process, the NTA revised two Physics questions, dropping one and accepting two correct answers for another, resulting in 8 bonus marks being awarded to all candidates under its evaluation policy.

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What comes next: Counselling

Qualified candidates will now move into the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes. Counselling for the 15% All India Quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. State quota seats will be filled through the respective state counselling bodies.

The NTA has advised candidates to use only official websites for counselling updates and warned against fraudulent admission offers or communications seeking money or personal credentials.