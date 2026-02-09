PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha today: Focus this year turns to exam stress; Where to watch, details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to classrooms across the country on Sunday morning, as the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 airs at 10:00 am. With board exams approaching, the focus this time shifts squarely to stress management, preparation strategy and building confidence, themes that resonate with millions of students navigating one of the most pressurised phases of the academic calendar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a first for the initiative, the Prime Minister has interacted with “Exam Warriors” across four locations in four states, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Assam, creating a single nationwide dialogue that reflects the diversity of India’s academic landscape. The multi-location format is designed to capture the varied academic pressures and learning environments students experience across regions.

About Episode 2

The second episode follows the first interaction of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 held on February 6. During Episode 1, Prime Minister Modi spoke extensively about managing stress, maintaining a positive mindset and the importance of self-belief during exams.

He encouraged students to focus on understanding concepts rather than rote learning and urged parents to support children without adding unnecessary pressure.

Advertisement

Officials said the 2026 edition continues to prioritise mental well-being alongside academic preparation, underlining the role of teachers and families in building a supportive ecosystem for students. In Episode 2, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to questions on board examinations, competitive tests, career choices and coping with expectations.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual initiative that gives students an opportunity to interact directly with the Prime Minister ahead of the examination season. Over the years, the programme has sought to reduce exam anxiety and shift attention from marks to learning, resilience and overall development.

Episode 2 will air on television and digital platforms on February 9.

Where to watch PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Advertisement

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be telecast live on multiple Doordarshan channels, including Doordarshan’s DD National, DD News and DD India, along with select private television networks. The programme will also be broadcast on All India Radio.

Viewers can access the live stream on official digital platforms such as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan and MyGov.in. The interaction will also be available on YouTube via the Ministry of Education’s channel, through Facebook Live, and on Swayam Prabha channels.

Theme of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

The 2026 edition centres on transforming examinations into a positive and celebratory experience. This year’s theme also highlights the legacy and contributions of India’s Freedom Fighters, while reinforcing national initiatives such as cleanliness and environmental responsibility through campaigns like Clean India and Save India.