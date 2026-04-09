Rajasthan Board announces schedule for 2026 supplementary exams: Check full schedule

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the 2026 supplementary exams, giving students a vital second chance to improve their marks. With practical exams starting on May 7 and theory exams following on May 14, the board has set clear dates for students who need to reappear for one or more subjects. The application process opens on April 15, offering a structured timeline to help candidates get back on track.

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Application window and deadlines

Students who need to apply for the supplementary exams will have a window starting from April 15 to April 22, 2026. Both regular and private candidates can submit their applications within this period. However, for those who miss the initial deadline, there is a provision to apply with a late fee from April 23 to April 27. An extraordinary late fee is also allowed from April 28 until the supplementary exams begin, ensuring that no student misses out due to timing constraints.

According to Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore, “The application window for both regular and private candidates will remain open from April 15 to April 22. Those who miss this deadline can still apply with a late fee until April 27, and with an extraordinary late fee after that.”

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Exam schedule announced

Practical exams for the supplementary candidates will begin on May 7, 2026. The theory exams will follow, starting from May 14. This staggered approach allows students to focus on practical components first, easing their transition into the written exams. The board’s clear scheduling also helps schools and exam centres manage the exams smoothly.

Number of students appearing

For Class 10, the supplementary exams will see a total of 27,678 students appear. The highest number of candidates is in the Praveshika examination, where 402 students will participate. In Class 12, the Arts stream leads with 5,970 supplementary candidates, followed by 2,009 in the Science stream and 121 in Commerce. Additionally, 70 candidates have been listed for the Varishtha Upadhyay examination.

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A second chance for students

The supplementary exams offer students a second chance to improve their grades without losing a year. With multiple application windows and extended deadlines, the Rajasthan Board has ensured that students have a fair opportunity to apply, regardless of potential procedural delays. Now, with clear dates in place, students can focus on their preparation and make the most of this valuable opportunity.