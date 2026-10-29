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UGC NET 2026: Registration deadline extended, application correction window from Nov 2

UGC NET 2026: Registration deadline extended, application correction window from Nov 2

Candidates can now submit their application forms and pay the examination fee until 11.50 pm on the revised deadline without paying any late fee

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 1:00 AM IST
UGC NET 2026: Registration deadline extended, application correction window from Nov 2The UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination begins today, September 9, with English and Commerce papers. The Sociology paper will be held on September 10. (Image: pexels.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 examination to October 31.

Candidates can now submit their application forms and pay the examination fee until 11.50 pm on the revised deadline without paying any late fee. The decision was announced through a public notice dated October 27, 2026.

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The extension provides additional time to candidates who could not complete their applications within the original deadline of October 28. Applicants are advised to complete the process early to avoid last-minute technical issues or payment failures.

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UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

The NTA has issued the revised registration deadline while retaining the other examination-related provisions. Candidates should note the following dates.

Event

Date

Notification released

October 8, 2026

Updated Information Bulletin

October 16, 2026

Last date to apply

October 31, 2026

Last date for fee payment

October 31, 2026, 11.50 pm

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Application correction window

November 2–4, 2026

Examination city intimation slip

November 23, 2026

Admit card release

December 7, 2026

UGC NET examination

December 4–18 and December 21, 2026

The subject-wise examination schedule will be announced separately. Candidates should regularly check the official website for further updates.

Who can apply for UGC NET December 2026?

The UGC NET examination determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. Applicants should review the official Information Bulletin for detailed eligibility criteria and application requirements.

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How to apply for UGC NET December 2026

Candidates can complete their registration by visiting the official website. They must register, log in, fill in their personal and academic details, upload the required documents and pay the prescribed examination fee.

After submitting the form, applicants should download and retain the confirmation page as proof of successful registration. Candidates who need to make permitted changes to their applications can use the correction window scheduled for November 2 to 4.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 1:00 AM IST
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