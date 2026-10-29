UGC NET 2026: Registration deadline extended, application correction window from Nov 2

The extension provides additional time to candidates who could not complete their applications within the original deadline of October 28. Applicants are advised to complete the process early to avoid last-minute technical issues or payment failures.

READ THIS: UPSC CDS 2 result 2026 out: 8,956 candidates qualify for SSB interviews, check PDF

UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

The NTA has issued the revised registration deadline while retaining the other examination-related provisions. Candidates should note the following dates.

Event Date Notification released October 8, 2026 Updated Information Bulletin October 16, 2026 Last date to apply October 31, 2026 Last date for fee payment October 31, 2026, 11.50 pm Advertisement Application correction window November 2–4, 2026 Examination city intimation slip November 23, 2026 Admit card release December 7, 2026 UGC NET examination December 4–18 and December 21, 2026

The subject-wise examination schedule will be announced separately. Candidates should regularly check the official website for further updates.

Who can apply for UGC NET December 2026?

The UGC NET examination determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. Applicants should review the official Information Bulletin for detailed eligibility criteria and application requirements.

ALSO READ: No smartboards, no notebooks: Kerala woman's unique sand teaching method wins hearts

Advertisement

How to apply for UGC NET December 2026

Candidates can complete their registration by visiting the official website. They must register, log in, fill in their personal and academic details, upload the required documents and pay the prescribed examination fee.

After submitting the form, applicants should download and retain the confirmation page as proof of successful registration. Candidates who need to make permitted changes to their applications can use the correction window scheduled for November 2 to 4.