UGC NET December 2025 results out? Here's when and where to download your scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results today, following recent updates and past result timelines. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official websites ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET results play a crucial role in determining eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions, in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

📌 UGC-NET Dec 2025 Result

🗓️ Exam held: 31 Dec 2025 – 07 Jan 2026

📢 Result expected by 04 Feb 2026

UGC NET December 2025: Exam Overview

The December 2025 session of the UGC NET was conducted in computer-based mode across multiple shifts for different subjects at examination centres nationwide. The exam is held twice a year to assess candidates’ teaching and research aptitude for academic roles in universities and colleges across India.

What Will the Scorecard Contain

The UGC NET scorecard will include the following details:

Marks obtained in Paper I and Paper II

Total score and percentile

Qualification status (JRF, NET, or PhD eligibility only)

Category-wise cut-off marks

Candidates are advised to carefully review all personal and academic information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Final Answer Key Status

The final answer key for the December 2025 session is expected to be released either shortly before or alongside the results. This version incorporates corrections made after evaluating candidates' objections and the final scores are calculated based on the revised key.

Next Steps After Qualification

Candidates who qualify for Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching roles as and when vacancies are announced by universities and colleges. Those awarded JRF will be eligible for funded PhD programmes and research fellowships.

Under the updated UGC norms, candidates who clear the NET examination without JRF can also apply for PhD admissions, subject to institutional requirements, NET scores and interview performance.

Candidates are advised to download and securely store their scorecards and certificates once released, as these documents will be required during admissions, recruitment and verification processes.