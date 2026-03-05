The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the final results of the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2025 soon, bringing the long recruitment process for India’s top administrative services close to completion for the previous year.

Candidates who appeared for the Personality Test (interview) can check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, once the commission publishes the final list.

The result will include a merit list of candidates recommended for appointment to various civil services, along with details such as toppers and cut-off marks.

Services offered through UPSC CSE

Candidates who qualify in the final list will be appointed to some of the country’s most prestigious services, including:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Indian Police Service (IPS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Revenue Service

Indian Trade Service

Other Group A and Group B Central Services

These roles form the backbone of India’s administrative machinery and attract thousands of aspirants every year.

Personality test stage

The interview stage began in January 2026 and was conducted at the UPSC headquarters at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi.

The Personality Test carried 275 marks, and unlike earlier stages of the examination, there were no minimum qualifying marks.

Performance in the interview is combined with marks obtained in the written examination to determine the final merit ranking of candidates.

Steps to check UPSC CSE 2025 final result

Candidates can follow these steps once the results are announced:

Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in Click on the link titled “UPSC CSE Final Result 2025” on the homepage Open the result PDF file Search for your roll number in the list Download and save the file for future reference

The commission may also release a detailed scorecard and cut-off marks along with the final result.

Post-result verification process

Even after the results are declared, the recommendations for selected candidates remain provisional until the verification process is completed.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will verify candidates’ original documents before final appointments are confirmed.

Candidates are therefore advised to keep their original educational certificates and category documents ready, including:

Graduation certificates

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

Category or reservation documents, if applicable

UPSC has not yet announced the exact date for the result, but it is expected to be released within the week.