UPSC CSE 2025 results declared: Over 900 candidates recommended for various services; Here's how to check result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the 2025 Civil Services Examination (CSE) on March 6, 2026. Candidates who took the exam can now check the results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The merit list is based on the performance in both the written exam and the Personality Test (Interview).

A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for various civil services roles, filling 1,087 vacancies. In addition, 258 candidates have been placed on a reserve list, and 348 candidates have been provisionally selected. The results of two candidates have been withheld.

Steps to check your UPSC CSE result

Candidates can follow these steps to view the final results:

Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). Click the "Examination" tab on the homepage. Look for "Active Examinations" or visit the "What's New" section. Select the link for the Civil Services Examination Final Result 2025. The merit list in PDF format will open. Use Ctrl + F to search for your name or roll number.

Civil services offered through CSE

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is known as one of the most competitive exams in the world. It selects individuals for top administrative positions, including:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Indian Police Service (IPS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Revenue Service (IRS)

Indian Trade Service

Other Group A and Group B services

Vacancies and marksheet information

The 2025 examination aims to fill 979 vacancies across various government roles. UPSC will upload the marksheets for all candidates within 15 days, and they will be available for download for 30 days.

Previous year’s cut-off marks

Here are the final cut-off marks from the previous year:

General: 87.98

EWS: 85.92

OBC: 87.28

SC: 79.03

ST: 74.23

Age eligibility and the significance of UPSC

Candidates for the UPSC must be between 21 and 32 years old as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination remains one of the most sought-after routes to a career in the Indian administrative services, providing opportunities to contribute to key government functions. Those selected will be appointed based on their performance and service preferences.