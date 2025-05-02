WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2025 out: Adrit Sarkar tops, 86.56% students pass

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Thursday declared the results of the Class 10 Madhyamik examination at its Salt Lake office, Nivedita Bhavan. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.56%, with Adrit Sarkar securing the top spot by scoring 696 marks out of 700.

Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal followed in second place with 694 marks, while Ishani Chakraborty and Supratik Manna jointly bagged third place with 692 marks.

The Madhyamik examination was conducted from February 10 to February 22, 2025, and results were officially declared at 9 am on May 2. Students can access their marksheets by visiting wbbse.wb.gov.in or the education portal of education.indianexpress.com.

However, following the announcement, the official WBBSE website experienced technical issues, making it temporarily inaccessible for many students. As an alternative, students have been advised to use the Indian Express education portal for result access.

To check the results, candidates must enter their roll number and registration number as provided on their admit cards. A minimum of 33% marks is required to pass the examination. Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for scrutiny after result declaration.

The WBBSE has also made provisions to deliver results via email and mobile alerts for those who pre-registered on the Indian Express portal.