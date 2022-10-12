75 Indian institutions feature in World University Rankings 2023; 7 IITs make the cut

Around 75 Indian higher education institutions have featured in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. This is higher compared to 56 Indian institutions in 2020 and only 31 in 2017. Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have made it this time around. These are IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubhaneswar, IIT Guwahati and IIT Mandi.

IIT Ropar ranks in the range of 501-600 whereas IIT Indore ranks strongly in the range of 601-800 with Delhi Technological University. These are followed by IIT Gandhinagar (801-1000), IIT Patna (801-1000), IIT Bhubhaneswar (1001-1200), IIT Guwahati (1001-1200) and IIT Mandi (1001-1200).

Even though 75 Indian institutions feature on this list, none of them has been able to break through the 250-mark as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranks in the range of 251-300.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata both rank in the range of 1001-1200. Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (BITS-Pilani), on the other hand, ranks between 801-1000.

Besides this, educational institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Hamdard University, Benaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University and Aligarh Muslim University also found a place in these rankings.

Meanwhile, seven IITs – Delhi, Roorkee, Madras, Kharagpur, Bombay, Kanpur and Guwahati– decided to opt out of THE World University Rankings in 2020– citing concerns over transparency and parameters.

Institutes said in a joint statement accessed by news agency PTI, “The seven IITs will not participate in the ranking this year. They will reconsider their decision next year if Times Higher Education is able to convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process.”

IIT Guwahati, however, rejoined the ranking this year and fared in the 1001-1200 band.