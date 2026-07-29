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'All I need is...': Rejected for BTech cybersecurity, student hacked IIT Kanpur; This is what the institute did next

'All I need is...': Rejected for BTech cybersecurity, student hacked IIT Kanpur; This is what the institute did next

A student rejected from IIT Kanpur's BTech Cybersecurity course hacked the institute's website to demand a fair chance, prompting a unique response

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 11:55 AM IST
'All I need is...': Rejected for BTech cybersecurity, student hacked IIT Kanpur; This is what the institute did nextStudent hacks IIT Kanpur site, gets offered internship instead of FIR

A student who failed to secure admission to IIT Kanpur's BTech Cyber Security programme hacked the institute's website and replaced part of it with a simple message: "Site is Hacked, All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance." He then posted screenshots of the breach on X and Reddit, claiming responsibility and insisting he never intended to damage the systems, only to show what he could do.

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IIT Kanpur's response was not the one most people expected. Instead of immediately filing an FIR, the institute decided to give him one.

What IIT Kanpur decided

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said the institute is considering offering the student an internship at C3iHub, its cybersecurity technology and innovation hub. "The admissions process at IIT Kanpur had already been closed, and there were legal and procedural aspects involved. However, we did not want to jeopardise the future of the student, which is why we have decided to give him an opportunity and are considering him for an internship at C3iHub. He can aim for admission next year," Agrawal told India Today TV.

The decision came after institute officials initially weighed registering a cybercrime case. They chose a different path, one that acknowledged the student's ability while drawing a clear line around how that ability should be demonstrated.

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The institute's message to other students

Agrawal was careful to ensure the response carried a warning alongside the opportunity. "We want to send a message to other students that such actions are not the right way to seek opportunities," he said.

He added that applicants to the BTech Cybersecurity programme are already given multiple avenues to prove their skills during the admissions process, including through hackathons, opportunities the student in question was unable to convert during the formal selection process.

An open door for others

IIT Kanpur has also used the episode to signal a broader welcome to cybersecurity talent. "We welcome those with expertise in cybersecurity to share their CV with us and we will consider them for internship or job at C3iHub. Students should always follow the proper and lawful process to achieve their goals and avoid indulging in activities that may have serious consequences," Agrawal said.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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