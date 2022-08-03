All pending vacancies in central universities to be filled in 18 months: Education minister Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that all pending vacancies, including for the reserved category, in various central universities will be filled in the next 12-18 months.

There are many vacancies reserved for the deprived sections of society, he said during a discussion on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill.

Efforts are on to fill all pending vacancies reserved for SC/ST/OBC and economically weaker section (EWS) in the central universities, he said.

A special drive has been undertaken and recruitment will be done in mission mode, he said, adding pending vacancies would be filled over the next one and one-and-a-half years.

About 6,000 teaching posts are lying vacant across various central universities.

