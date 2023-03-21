Bihar Board 12th results 2023 declared; girls top all three streams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 on March 21. Students who appeared for their class 12th examination can check their results online now at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon.

The BSEB Inter exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1,464 exam centres across the state.

This year, girls have topped all three streams -- science, commerce, and arts in the Bihar Board Class 12 exams results 2023. The overall pass percentage in science stream is 83.93%, while that in commerce is 93.35% and in arts stream, it is 82.74%.

In the science stream, Ayushi Nandan from R Lal College in Khagaria scored 94.8 percent and stood first while Himanshu Kumar from RPS college in Nalanda stood second with 94.4 percent marks.

As for the Commerce stream, Somya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak from S Sinha College in Aurangabad scored 95 percent marks each.

In the arts stream, Mohaddessa from Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalay, Baisi in Purnia scored 95 percent and stood first while Kumari Pragya from Madhav Sarvajanik Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalay in Purnia stood second with 94 percent marks.

Around 13 lakh students including 6,81,795 boys and 6,36,432 girls enrolled for the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations this year.

