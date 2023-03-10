BITS Pilani forays into legal education, launches BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, known for its education and research in engineering and sciences, is now foraying into law. The new law school, named BITS Law School, has been launched in Greater Mumbai.

The law school is offering two popular five-year integrated degree programmes, B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons). Admissions for the first academic year will start in March, and classes will commence from August 1.

The new-age law school will offer all aspects of legal education including a flexible and interdisciplinary curriculum, legal writing, scholarly research, and will also offer scholarships.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani said, “With a bold new vision and mission, BITS Law School seeks to reimagine legal education to address contemporary and emerging problems of local and global significance. Taking inspiration from the National Education Policy (NEP) and the soaring aspirations of young Indians, BITS Law School will be a melting pot of ideas. Our globally benchmarked pedagogy, innovative curriculum, and stellar faculty will create an unparalleled experience for aspiring legal professionals.”

Luminaries of the legal fraternity, including former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, retired judge of the Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner Pallavi Shroff, Khaitan & Co Managing Partner Haigreve Khaitan will be part of the advisory council.

Professor Ashish Bharadwaj has joined as the founding Dean of the BITS Law School. Dr Bharadwaj said, “BITS Law School will embrace learners and faculty who have a penchant for learning the law, who want to push the boundaries of academic research, and who share our belief in bending the arc of the moral universe towards timely justice.”

Students of BITS Law School will gain access to and benefit from the network of over 1.7 lakh alumni, across 55 countries. A state-of-the-art, fully residential campus of BITS Law School is being developed over 63 acres in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. While the permanent, and zero-carbon footprint will be operational in 2024, the first academic year from August will be out of a state-of-the-art interim campus in the Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai.

BITS Law School will also offer scholarships to meritorious students. Technology & Media Law, Entertainment & Sports Law, Corporate & Financial Law, and Alternate Dispute Resolution & Mediation are some of the specialisations on offer.

