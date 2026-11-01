BITS Pilani to offer full scholarships to top 1,000 rankers from 2027; students must maintain 7.5 CGPA

BITS Pilani Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said eligible students will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver for all four years of their undergraduate programme, provided they maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 at their respective campuses.

The scholarship will be included directly in the admission offer, eliminating the need for qualifying students to submit a separate application after joining the institution.

"The scholarship is built into the admission offer, and students do not need to apply for it after joining, so top performers can choose BITS Pilani based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability," Rao told PTI.

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Who is eligible for the BITS Pilani scholarship?

The scholarship will be available from the 2027 admission cycle to students meeting the following conditions:

- Entrance rank: Among the top 1,000 rankers in BITSAT.

- Annual family income: Up to Rs 20 lakh.

- Scholarship coverage: 100% tuition fee waiver for four years.

- Academic requirement: Maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5.

- Application process: No separate scholarship application required after admission.

BITSAT is the computer-based entrance examination conducted for admission to integrated first-degree programmes, including BE, MSc and BPharma, at BITS Pilani campuses.

50% rise in top-rank admissions in 2026

The decision to extend scholarships to the top 1,000 rankers follows an increase in admissions among high-performing students under the institution's existing scholarship initiative.

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Rao said the number of eligible students from the top 500 BITSAT rankers joining BITS Pilani increased by 50% in 2026.

The entrance examination score required to fall within this group also increased from 314 to 324.

"In 2026, the number of eligible top-500 rankers who joined BITS Pilani increased by 50 pc, and the BITSAT score needed to be in that group went up from 314 to 324," Rao said.

He said the impact was not limited to students receiving the scholarship. Even candidates ranked between 501 and 1,000, who were not covered by the existing initiative, joined the institution in larger numbers.

As a result, the overall number of students joining BITS Pilani from the top 1,000 BITSAT rankers increased by 50%, according to Rao.

The expanded scholarship scheme will now extend the tuition fee benefit to eligible students in that additional rank bracket.



BITS Pilani has also disclosed the scale of financial assistance provided across its academic programmes.

During the 2025-26 academic year, the institution disbursed approximately Rs 190 crore through scholarships, fee waivers and fellowships across its First Degree, Higher Degree and PhD programmes.

Of this, Rs 101 crore was allocated to undergraduate students through merit-based, merit-cum-need and international student scholarships.

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According to the institution, the financial assistance programmes enabled one in every four students across its campuses to receive some form of support.