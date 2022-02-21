Budget 2022 to help implement National Education Policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked at length about the impact of Budget 2022-23 on the education sector. He noted that the Union Budget 2022-23 will help in implementing National Education Policy (NEP). PM Modi stated that National Digital University (NDU) is an unprecedented step as it will help in resolving the issue of shortage of seats in campuses.

“This budget will help in implementing National Education Policy (NEP). National Digital University is an unprecedented step. The problem of shortage of seats can be resolved. There will be unlimited seats. I urge all stakeholders to ensure digital university starts as soon as possible,” the PM said.



Prime Minister Modi also said that that this year’s Budget focused on the key five areas related to the sector. These are – universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation and animation visual effects, gamings and comics (AVGC) industry.



He also talked about how digital connectivity saved the sector during the pandemic. “Digital connectivity is what kept our education system alive in this time of global pandemic. We are seeing how digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring our inclusion,” the Prime Minister noted.



The Prime Minister also underlined the steps taken to ensure educational infrastructure for all. These were e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs and Digital University.

“Be it e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs, Digital University, such educational infrastructure is going to help the youth a lot. This is an attempt to provide better solutions for education to all, be it villages, poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, in the socio-economic setup of India,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also said that the government is working on developing educational content in sign language to empower divyang (specially abled) students. He further said that in order to skill, reskill and upskill students through online training, the government has decided to launch Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood (DESH-stack e-portal).



“Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood—the DESH-Stack e-portal—will also be launched. This aims to empower our citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through on-line training,” PM Modi said.