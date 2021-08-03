CBSE class 10 results: 99.04% students pass, girls outshine boys by narrow margin

Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 % while 99.04 % students passed the class 10 exams, the results which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday.

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) data, 57,824 students have scored above 95 % marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 %.

Trivandrum region has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 % followed by Bengaluru (99.96 %) and Chennai (99.94 %)

"The result of 16,639 students is till under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students," said BSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj.

A total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under compartment.

The number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 % is 53 while 224 students in the category have scored above 90 %. In CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 99.92% students have passed class 10.

Kendriya Vidalayas and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 % pass percentage as against 99.23 % and 93.67 % respectively last year.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have improved their pass percentage from 98.66 to 99.99 this year. The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools is 96.03 and 95.88 % respectively.

The pass percentage of private schools has increased by over 6% since last year.

"The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

