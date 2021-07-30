CBSE Class 12 exam result to be out at 2 pm today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of the Class 12 board exams 2021-22 at 2 pm today. Once announced, students can view the results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking class 12 board results.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to declare CBSE Class 12 results on his social media pages.

Besides the official CBSE website and Dharmendra Pradhan’s social media handles, students can also check their results via the Digilocker website and app, IVRS, SMS, and UMANG app. Students can also download documents like mark sheets, pass certificates, and migration certificates on the Digilocker app or website from the ‘CBSE’ category under the ‘education’ section.

The board will not release any topper lists for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. CBSE Class 10 and class 12 results have been combined on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.

After CBSE announced the result timing on Twitter, memes started pouring in.

