CBSE declares Class 12 Term 1 results; students need to contact their schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Term 1 exam of class 12. CBSE has sent the results for Term 1 to the schools.

Students will need to contact their respective schools to know their result.

CBSE has communicated only the scores for theory papers to the schools, as internal assessment and practical scores were already available with the schools.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started sending results of class XII, Part 1 to schools. Students can contact their respective schools for their results: CBSE — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

Last year, CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.

The results for Term 1 exams for class 10 were communicated to the schools on March 12.

