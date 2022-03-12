CBSE Term 1 Exam: Class 10 results out; Here's how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Saturday morning that it has communicated the results of the Term 1 exams for Class 12 to affiliated schools. The board also added that so far only theory marks have been communicated to the school as internal assessment and practical scores are already available with the affiliated schools.

"Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," wrote CBSE in a tweet.

This means that students who had taken the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exams will have to contact their schools or go there to check their scores. The board is yet to post the CBSE Term 1 Class 10 exam results on its official website. Students should also note that CBSE is yet to issue any update regarding Term 1 Class 12 exam results.

Last year, CBSE had decided to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in two parts - Term 1 and Term II. Term 1 exams for Class 10 were conducted from November 30 and December 2021. The exams were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based.

CBSE Term II Exam Schedule for Class 10 and Class 12

Meanwhile, CBSE on Friday had announced the schedule and dates for Term II board exams for Class 10 and 12. In a notification, the education board said that the board exams will commence from April 26 for both classes.

CBSE Class 10 exam schedule:

CBSE Class 12 exam schedule:

While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board added that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

