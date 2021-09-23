Centre reduces patent fees for research in educational institutions by 80%

Centre has notified the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2021 to extend the 80 per cent reduction in fee for patent filing and prosecution to educational institutions to provide impetus to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This step is aimed at strengthening India’s intellectual property ecosystem and creating conducive environment for innovation, as per the Commerce Ministry. It further stated that collaboration between industry and academia is possible by facilitating the commercialisation of research done by educational institutions wherein professors and students work on several new technologies.

“Recognising the importance of nurturing innovation and creativity in a knowledge economy, India is taking great strides in strengthening its intellectual property ecosystem in recent years. In order to create conducive environment for innovation, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has been working towards promoting greater collaboration between industry and academia. This can be achieved by facilitating commercialisation of research undertaken in educational institutions,” the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s official communiqué read.

High patent fees present an impediment for getting these technologies patented and development of new technologies. While filing patent applications, innovators apply for patents in the name of the institutions. Institutions, in turn, have to pay exorbitantly high fees.

Patents Rules have also been amended in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 to remove redtapism in the process to make it more compact, time-bound, user-friendly and compatible for online transactions. Some of these amendments include raising manpower by recruiting new examiners, making the process for applying and granting of patents online, hearing of cases related to patents via video conferencing and redesigning the website and real time dissemination of IP information to stakeholders among others.

