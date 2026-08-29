Centre seeks public feedback to reform NTA and competitive exam systems by Sept 13  

To ensure the overhaul addresses ground realities, the panel has set up multiple channels, including a WhatsApp response line, a web portal, email, and a toll-free number, for stakeholders to submit their feedback by September 13, 2026.

🇮🇳 Government of India - Public Consultation



Exam reforms: your suggestion is invited.



The High-Powered Task Force on Reforms in Public Examinations wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, every citizen.



Send yours on WhatsApp in 2 minutes:

👉 https://t.co/H4VmHGYjOv… pic.twitter.com/IxxSEGnZZB — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026

The mandate of the Task Force encompasses strengthening institutional systems and processes, integrating secure technologies, expanding exam infrastructure, enhancing accessibility and inclusion across socio-economic and regional groups, and prioritising student well-being.

It is also looking into concrete solutions for preventing and detecting malpractices, improving assessment methodologies, and setting up effective grievance redressal systems.

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In its call for broad-based participation, the panel emphasised the need to tap into the real-world experiences of candidates, academic institutions, state governments, subject matter experts, technology professionals, civil society, and industry bodies.

The feedback collected through this consultation exercise will directly inform the final recommendations that the High-Powered Task Force submits to the central government. Stakeholders can submit their responses in English, Hindi, or any regional language up until the September 13 deadline.