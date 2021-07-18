Common entrance test for undergraduate courses to be implemented from 2022-23 session: UGC

The University Grants Commission on Sunday said that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses would not be conducted in 2021-22, and its implementation has been postponed to next academic session.

In a tweet, UGC said in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process in central universities will continue as per the past practice for academic session 2021-22.

Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PIBHRD — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) July 18, 2021

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the admission to the universities will be based on a common entrance test, and had constituted a committee to look into modalities for the CUCET.

Earlier this week, UGC directed universities and colleges to ensure that admissions to first-year courses for the academic year 2021-22 are finalised no later than September 30, 2021.

It said that academic sessions for 2021-22 must start latest by October 1, 2021.

"Admissions to the first-year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022, shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021," UGC wrote in a letter to Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges.

The results of class 12 CBSE board examinations are expected to be released by July 31, 2021. If there is a delay in the announcement of the Class 12 results then universities and colleges may plan and commence the next academic session by October 18, 2021.