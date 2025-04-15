Delhi schools to get 51-day summer break; teachers return early as new calendar is out

Summer break in Delhi’s government schools is set. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the academic calendar for 2025-26, confirming a 51-day summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for students. Teachers, however, will need to return early, reporting back from June 28 to June 30 for pre-session preparations.

The academic calendar, applicable to all Delhi government and government-aided schools, outlines key holidays and fresh guidelines for the upcoming session.

Holiday schedule for 2025-26:

Summer vacation: May 11 to June 30, 2025

Autumn break: September 29 to October 1, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday)

Winter vacation: January 1 to January 15, 2026 (Thursday to Thursday)

These breaks apply exclusively to Delhi government and aided schools.

Key academic session guidelines:

The DoE has also issued several mandates for schools to follow from the start of the session. These include:

Monthly meetings for nursery and primary school teachers

OPAC meetings to be held in applicable schools

Subject-wise timetables to be implemented across all classes

Monthly student assessments to be completed and uploaded in the CPT module

Art-integrated learning to be incorporated into routine lessons, with monthly reporting

Classroom games encouraged, especially for pre-primary and primary levels

Photographic reports of all monthly activities to be emailed to pryblog2019@gmail.com

These measures aim to ensure better classroom engagement and structured learning across all grades.

Schools and teachers can refer to the official DoE website for the full academic calendar and detailed circular.