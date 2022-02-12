FMS Delhi achieves 100% placement for 2022 batch, average CTC at Rs 32.4 lakh

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi on Saturday said it has successfully concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2022 and achieved 100 per cent placements.

The institute said it achieved its highest-ever average CTC (cost to company) of Rs 32.4 lakh per annum (LPA), a rise of 24 per cent, with a total of 257 students out of 269 taking part in the placement process.

"12 students were given the provision to take a placement holiday to pursue an entrepreneurial journey - a unique opportunity available to the students of FMS in which they can take a break from the placement process and pursue an entrepreneurial venture. The students can then return within 2 years to sit for the placements," the institute said in a statement.

The median CTC rose by 25 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 30 LPA. "The average CTC of the top quartile stood at 48.4 LPA and 95 per cent of the offers made were above 20 LPA. The institute also saw a meteoric 24 per cent rise in the number of offers made in the BFSI sector," it said.

FMS said it had 28 new recruiters for the placement season this year, including the likes of Adani, Aon, Avendus Capital, Bharti Enterprises, Crisil, Deloitte India & USI, Extramarks, FinIQ, IIFL, IQVIA, Jio Platforms, KPMG, L'Oreal, Nomura, Nykaa, Ola, PhonePe, PwC India and SDC, Swiggy.

The marquee recruiters on campus included Accenture Strategy, Adobe, Amazon, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Coca-Cola, ITC Limited, Kearney, Media.net, Microsoft, Paytm, Standard Chartered.

While 16 per cent of the total offers were from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, 35 per cent of the candidates got placed in consulting, strategy and general management domain.

The operations/ IT/ e-commerce domain received 29 per cent of the total offers from companies like Adobe, Amazon, Byju's, Flipkart, Go-MMT, Infoedge, Jio Platforms, Media.net, Microsoft, Nykaa, Paytm and UnitedHealth Group.

The highest domestic CTC for this year's placement was at Rs 58 LPA. FMS offers various courses for MBA, including full time and evening programme for executives.

