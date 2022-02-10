ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 declared: Where, how to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday declared ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021. Candidates who had taken the ICAI CA Final and Foundation exams can check the results on the official website of the ICAI - icaiexam.icai.org.

Apart from the official website of the ICAI, CA candidates can check their scores at caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. In order to access results, candidates should have their registration number or PIN number with them along with their roll number.

Here is how candidates can check their ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021:

Open official ICAI website - icaiexam.icai.org - or caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2021 link displayed on the home page of the ICAI website

Type in the login details

Click on submit.

The candidate's result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result

Take a printout for future use

ICAI CA Final and Foundation Exams 2021 were held in December 2021. The exams were held in 192 districts of the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021. ICAI Final (Old Course) papers were conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022. ICAI Final (New Course) papers were conducted from December 5 to December 19. ICAI Foundation exam under the new course were held from December 13 to 19.

According to ICAI, 1,20,979 candidates took the exams held in December 2021 across 862 centres.

