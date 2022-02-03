IIM Calcutta rolls out executive programme in investment banking, capital markets

IIM Calcutta has introduced an year-long executive programme in investment banking and capital markets (EPIBCM) in association with Imarticus Learning. This executive programme will include three foundation modules and seven advanced modules, along with a 3-day workshop at the IIM Calcutta campus during the first quarter, followed by a 3-day workshop towards the end of the programme. The programme will be delivered online once a week as per the schedule.

Prof. Sudhakar Reddy, Program Director, IIM Calcutta says, “Our newly launched course in association with Imarticus Learning will provide an all-encompassing view of the Financial Services landscape, allowing learners to further their careers. We are pleased to partner with a world-class institution like Imarticus Learning that has a singular focus on helping professionals and aspirants from various sectors upskill themselves and look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”



The programme has been designed to equip learners with conceptual knowledge and a robust understanding of the framework and foundations of the subjects. The course covers the entire Investment Banking and Capital Markets spectrum. It will cover wide subjects including debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, portfolio fund management, securities market research and valuation, sales and trading, and securities regulations and help learners with in-depth domain knowledge of investment banking and global capital markets.

The modules of the programme will be taught with case studies, live examples from the capital market, corporate finance events, and general discussions to enable learners to gain a better understanding of the topics. Besides, working professionals and industry practitioners may also be invited from the investment banking and capital market sectors to share their experiences and insights.



“Investment Banking is one of the fastest-growing sectors that is witnessing skyrocketing demand for skilled professionals. With the executive programme in Investment Banking and Capital Markets in partnership with IIM Calcutta, we aim to provide a holistic, world-class learning experience for learners and enable them to build strong careers in the Investment Banking and Capital Markets fields. IIM Calcutta’s team of experienced professors and programme directors, and Imarticus Learning’s team of industry experts will ensure that learners gain in-depth insights into the subjects. We are happy to partner with IIM Calcutta, and look forward to a lasting relationship,” says Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning.



The program fee will be Rs 3,98,000+GST including the charges for campus immersion.

Also read: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta bags top honour in BT-MDRA Best B-schools Survey 2021