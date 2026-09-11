IIT Delhi executive certificate in Agentic AI: Check course fee, eligibility, modules, learning outcomes

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IIT Delhi Agentic AI course: Duration and format

The programme is scheduled to begin on September 26, 2026 and will run for six months. Classes will be conducted 100% live online, with sessions scheduled on Saturdays from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The programme fee is ₹1,45,000 plus 18% GST. The fee can be paid through instalments, while loan and EMI facilities are also available through the programme's service provider.

Eligibility and age limit

Applicants should be graduates or diploma holders with at least one year of work experience. Basic programming knowledge, preferably Python, and familiarity with AI/ML concepts are recommended.

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The programme information does not specify a separate upper age limit. Applicants are, however, subject to IIT Delhi's eligibility and shortlisting process. Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not automatically guarantee selection.

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How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the CEP IIT Delhi programme portal, where applications are reviewed based on eligibility, followed by the institute's shortlisting process. The programme is listed as Admissions Open, with September 19, 2026 indicated as the application deadline.

IIT Delhi Agentic AI course modules

The curriculum is divided into five progressive modules:

Module 1: Foundations of Agentic AI & Autonomous Systems

Covers Agentic AI concepts, autonomy, goals, actions, feedback loops, agent architecture, Agentic AI versus GenAI and automation, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and real-world use cases.

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Module 2: LLMs as Reasoning Engines for Agentic Systems

Includes reasoning workflows, advanced prompting, ReAct and reflection techniques, planning, task decomposition, self-reflection, reliability and failure modes.

Module 3: Designing Autonomous Multi-Agent Systems

Focuses on single- versus multi-agent architectures, role-based agents, task distribution, communication, coordination, scalability and enterprise applications.

Module 4: Agentic Workflows, Automation & Decision Orchestration

Covers end-to-end workflows, MCP-based orchestration, APIs, enterprise automation, monitoring, human oversight and event-driven architectures.

Module 5: Real-World Agentic AI Engineering

Includes RAG, long-term memory, deployment across cloud, edge and hybrid environments, governance, risk management, evaluation and compliance.

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Learning outcomes

By completing the programme, participants are expected to develop the ability to design autonomous AI systems, build reliable LLM-based reasoning pipelines, create multi-agent systems, automate enterprise workflows and deploy secure, scalable and production-ready Agentic AI solutions.

The programme also includes four module-end projects and a final enterprise capstone involving the design, development and deployment of an Agentic AI system.