JEE Main result 2021 declared; 44 candidates secure 100 percentile

Results of Joint Entrance Exams Mains 2021 were declared on September 14 (Tuesday) late night. Total 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2021 this year whereas 18 candidates have shared the top rank. First rank holders include Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

Candidates can check the results on the official JEE Mains websites – ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates cannot apply for revaluation or rechecking of their results.

Steps to check JEE Main results

Step 1: Visit the official JEE MAIN website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘JEE Main Result 2021- Session 4’ on the homepage

Step 3: Key in details like name and roll number and hit the ‘Submit’ option

Step 4: Your JEE MAIN result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save for your future reference

Ranks of the candidates were released by taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores. JEE Mains was conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Assamese, Kannada and Bengali, as per the Education Ministry. JEE Mains was organised in four sessions to offer some flexibility and a chance to improve the scores to the candidates. First phase of the engineering exam was conducted in February and the second one in March. Third and fourth phases of the exam were held on July 20-25 and August 27-September 2 respectively.

