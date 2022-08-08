JEE-Main results declared, 24 candidates score perfect 100; how to check

A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main- 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) conducted in the July session, the National Test Agency (NTA) said on Monday.

However, the JEE-Main result of five candidates withheld on account of using unfair means.

NTA declares the final NTA scores for JEE (Main) - 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 24 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/h8GKwlM7E9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination between July 25 and July 30 can now check their result and download their scorecard from the JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 6.29 lakh candidates registered for the test in the July session.

NTA held the exams in two sessions this year in June and July. Students could appear in both sessions. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main have been considered while preparing the final merit list