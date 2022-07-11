JEE Mains 2022: Results out on official websites; here's how to check 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results. Students can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in to access their results. Candidates will have to login in to these websites using their application number as username and date of birth as password. JEE Main 2022 paper 1 -- BE/BTech and paper 2-- BArch/BPlanning were conducted from June 23-29.

How to check JEE Main results on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website

Click on the link saying ‘Result of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1 is Live Now’

Enter the application number and date of birth

Hit submit option

JEE Main scorecard will be displayed

Download the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result and take a printout for future use

Besides, a copy of the final scorecard will also be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates. Score/rank cards will not be dispatched to candidates and they have to download it from the official websites. Any requests for re-evaluation or re-checking of the result will not be entertained.

All India Rank, on the other hand, will be collated and declared after session 2 of JEE Mains 2022 has been conducted. The NTA finished the application process for the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 on July 9. JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exams are slated to be held between July 21-30.

Based on the results of JEE Mains session 1 and session 2, top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, a one-stop examination to get admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), NITs and other government aided technical institutions.