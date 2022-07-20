Jio Institute to start classes on AI, digital media from July 21

Jio Institute today announced that it is commencing academic sessions from July 21, 2022 with two inaugural Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications.

According to the institute, the one-year post-graduate programmes are being taught by faculty from top global institutions and industry. Jio Institute said that it is focusing on cultivating essential life skills through the courses.

An official statement mentioned, "The batch comprises students from academically diverse disciplines like Engineering, Science, Arts, Commerce, Mass Media, and Management Studies/Business Administration. The founding class possess an average work experience of about 4 years in diverse fields such as Advertising, Automotive, Banking, Construction, Digital Media, Edtech, Fintech, Healthcare, Information Technology, Logistics, Micro Finance, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Telecom, Government, NGO and so on."

"Jio Institute has planned for a study abroad module during which students will get exposure to a renowned global university. Along with these, Jio Institute will also lay emphasis on application-based learning through capstone projects," the statement added.

Jio Institute started admissions for its one-year full-time post-graduate programs (PGP) in April 2022, in emerging areas of artificial intelligence data science as well as digital media and marketing communications.



Jio Institute is a higher education institute set up by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation.

