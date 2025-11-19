Liverpool's first India campus in 2026 brings UK academics, Game Design to Bengaluru: Admissions open

The University of Liverpool is set to make its India debut in 2026, opening its first overseas campus in Bengaluru’s Alembic City and kicking off admissions for its inaugural cohort. With applications now live on the University of Liverpool India Campus admissions portal, the move marks a major step in the UK institution’s expansion into one of the world’s fastest-growing higher-education markets.

A new learning space in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru campus is built as a fully modern learning centre, featuring smart classrooms designed for hands-on learning, case-based discussions and flipped teaching models. Dedicated research zones, innovation studios and collaborative hubs will help students from different disciplines work together and engage with industry partners.

Specialised laboratories and Bloomberg terminals will give students access to tools widely used in global workplaces. The university says the space is shaped to support multiple learning styles while helping students develop practical, industry-ready skills.

Courses and academic offerings

Students can choose from programmes in Computer Science, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Biomedical Sciences and Game Design — a first-of-its-kind programme from a UK university’s India campus. All degrees will follow UK academic standards, with curricula adapted to India’s rising demand for future-ready skills.

Campus vision and NEP alignment

Lucy Everest, Chief Operating Officer of the University of Liverpool, visited Mumbai and Bengaluru from November 15 to 19, meeting school leaders, educators and prospective students. She delivered a keynote address in Mumbai outlining how the Bengaluru campus aligns with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which targets 50% higher-education enrolment by 2035.

Everest said the India campus reflects the NEP goal of creating globally linked institutions that remain relevant to local needs. She added that Alembic City offers the right ecosystem for the university’s long-term plans in India.

Alongside teaching, the university plans to build a strong research base in Bengaluru, focusing on sustainability, digital transformation, innovation and health sciences. The campus includes an integrated “experience zone” built as an open hub for students, faculty, industry partners and the wider community. Modular classrooms will transition easily between seminar and group-work formats, and a co-working space will support faculty, student teams and entrepreneurs working together.