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Meet Lakshmanan Meyyappan, the 21-year-old who became the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant at 16

Meet Lakshmanan Meyyappan, the 21-year-old who became the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant at 16

Meyyappan’s professional journey began at a time when most students his age were still deciding what to study next.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 9:06 PM IST
Meet Lakshmanan Meyyappan, the 21-year-old who became the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant at 16Meyyappan now works in investment research and financial market analysis in Dubai, putting his professional qualifications into practice while continuing his education. (Picture credit : Century Financial)

Lakshmanan Meyyappan was just 16 when he completed a professional finance qualification that would eventually earn him a place in the Guinness World Records. Now 21 and working in Dubai, the India-born investment analyst has been recognised as the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant.

According to Century Financial, the UAE-based investment firm where Meyyappan works, he received the recognition in February 2026 at the age of 16 years and 141 days. He had completed the ACCA qualification after beginning his studies shortly after his Class 10 board examinations.

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Meyyappan began preparing for the ACCA during the Covid-19 pandemic. He started the qualification at 15 and completed the programme in about a year.

The Guinness World Records website, however, carries a separate entry identifying Meyyappan Lakshmanan as the youngest chartered accountant (male). According to the record entry, he was 16 years and 170 days old when he qualified in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 30 June 2021.

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“The youngest chartered accountant (male) is Meyyappan Lakshmanan (India b. 11 January 2005), who was 16 years and 170 days old when qualified, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 30 June 2021.”

Since then, Meyyappan has added to his list of qualifications. He went on to earn the CFA charter and is now pursuing an MSc in Finance. Alongside his work in investment research and financial market analysis, he also has an unusual creative interest: designing and building watches.

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From Class 10 to ACCA

Meyyappan’s professional journey began at a time when most students his age were still deciding what to study next.

Looking back in a LinkedIn post, he said that five years ago, he could not have imagined getting through his Class 10 board examinations without feeling anxious.

He said he was grateful to have since received both ACCA membership and the CFA charter.

Meyyappan also recalled that becoming an ACCA affiliate at 16 and completing all levels of the CFA by 18 still felt “surreal”. He said the Covid-19 lockdowns, while difficult in many ways, unexpectedly gave him more time to focus on his studies.

‘I have never approached qualifications as a race’

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The record may have been achieved at an unusually young age, but Meyyappan said speed was not what drove him.

“This milestone means a lot to me, but I have never approached qualifications as a race,” he said, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

For him, the focus was on understanding finance beyond examinations and developing skills that could remain relevant throughout his career.

“When learning is driven by curiosity rather than speed, the outcome is far more meaningful,” he added.

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From qualifications to investment research

Meyyappan now works in investment research and financial market analysis in Dubai, putting his professional qualifications into practice while continuing his education.

Century Financial said his journey reflects the importance of focused learning, access to knowledge and professional guidance in building careers in financial markets. The UAE-based investment firm, which has operated in the country for more than 35 years, said it supports professional development through learning opportunities, guidance and market knowledge.

For Meyyappan, the ACCA qualification that he began during the Covid-19 lockdown was only the beginning. The CFA charter followed, and his ongoing MSc in Finance is now the latest addition to an academic and professional journey that started soon after Class 10.

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Years after qualifying at 16, the Guinness World Records recognition has added another milestone to a career that has already moved from early professional qualifications to investment research and financial analysis.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:06 PM IST
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