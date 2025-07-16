NCERT flags 'brutality' of Mughals, but conditions apply. About the major changes made to class 8 social science textbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently announced a slew of changes to its new Class 8 Social Science textbook. The textbook introduces students to the Delhi Sultanate and the subsequent period of the Mughals, pointing to "many instances of religious intolerance" during the time.

The Delhi Sultanate, Vijayanagara Empire, Mughals, and Sikhs are the main subjects of the new book 'Reshaping India's Political Map', which examines Indian history from the 13th to the 17th century. It draws attention to issues not covered in the previous NCERT book, such as political unrest, military operations, and the destruction of educational facilities and temples.

One of the chapters in the textbook cautions readers that "no one should be held responsible today for events of the past". Despite the Delhi Sultanate period being covered in Class 7 previously, the NCERT said the period of Indian history will cover the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughals and the Marathas only in Class 8 in the new syllabus, The Indian Express reported.

List of changes in the new Class 8 SST book: