NEET-PG Counselling begins today; important dates, other details to know

Counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate 2021 (NEET-PG 2021) is all set to begin from today. Candidates can apply only via the official Medical Counselling Committee website – www.mcc.nic.in and applications submitted via other modes shall be rejected.



A candidate can only fill up the form for the counselling once. “A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken,” the MCC’s bulletin read.



The counselling will take place in four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final schedule for online PG counselling (MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB courses) for NEET 50 percent AIQ/100 percent deemed/Central Universities/AFMS (only registration part) and 100 percent PG DNB seats for 2021-22.



NEET-PG 2022 counselling important dates



First round of registration



Verification of seat matrix by institutes – January 7- January 10

Registration/payment- January 12- January 17 (upto 12 pm)

Payment deadline- January 17 (upto 3 pm)

Choice filling/locking- January 13-January 17 (upto 11:55 pm)

Verification of internal candidates- January 18-January 19

Processing of seat allotment- January 20-January 21

Result- January 22

Reporting- January 23-January 28



Second round of registration



Verification of seat matrix by institutes – February 3- February 7

Registration/payment- February 4- February 7 (upto 12 pm)

Payment deadline- February 7 (upto 11:55 pm)

Choice filling/locking- February 4-February 7 (upto 11:55 pm)

Verification of internal candidates- February 8-February 9

Processing of seat allotment- February 10-February 11

Result- February 12

Reporting- February 13-February 19



AIQ/deemed and Central Universities/PG DNB seats Mop-up round



Verification of seat matrix by institutes – February 22- February 23

Registration/payment- February 24- February 28 (upto 12 pm)

Payment deadline- February 28 (upto 11:55 pm)

Choice filling/locking- February 4-February 7 (upto 11:55 pm)

Verification of internal candidates- March 1-March 2

Processing of seat allotment- March 3-March 4

Result- March 5

Reporting- March 6-March 10

Also read: NEET-PG counselling schedule likely to start from next week: Report

Also read: NEET-PG counselling to start from January 12, tweets Health Minister