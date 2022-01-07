NEET-PG counselling schedule likely to start from next week: Report

Counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22 is likely to commence from next week, news agency ANI reported citing official sources.

The development comes after the Supreme Court earlier today, in an interim order, allowed resumption of NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22 and upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC quota.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that detailed reasons for the interim order will follow, and the counselling for the NEET-PG for the academic year 2021-22 will proceed as per the criteria already notified.

"Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET-UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided in the notice dated July 29, 2021 including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in the All India Quota seats", the bench had said.

Also Read: SC permits NEET-PG medical counselling with OBC, EWS quotas

A doctors' federation recently moved the SC saying there is an urgent need to commence the NEET-PG counselling and that the revision of the OBC and EWS reservation criteria at the fag end of the process will lead to further delay in the final selection.

In an application seeking implementation in the pending petition, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had said that every year approximately 45,000 candidates are selected as Post Graduate doctors through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate).

But the process was halted in 2021 as the NEET-PG was delayed until the month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic, FORDA said.

Also Read: NEET-PG admissions: SC reserves order on plea regarding EWS quota

The Centre had told the apex court on Wednesday that it would not accept a position whereby those falling in the OBC or the EWS category, whether before or after the exercise of revisiting the criterion of Rs 8 lakh annual income, are deprived of something that is legitimately due to them.

It had urged the court to let the stalled NEET-PG counselling be allowed to go on as the demand of resident doctors is genuine and the country needs new doctors, even when the matter of the validity of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota is under adjudication.

The NEET-PG candidates, who had challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year, opposed the government's justification of applying the Rs 8 lakh income criteria, saying no study has been conducted on it.

Large-scale protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the pendency of the case and the Centre deciding to revisit the criterion for the determination of the EWS quota.

With agency inputs