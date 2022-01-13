NEET-UG counselling to start from the 19th of Jan: Mandaviya

Amid concerns over clarity on counselling dates for undergraduate medical students, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that the NEET-UG counseling will begin from 19 January, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya also posted, " You all are the future of the country and hope that all of you service will give a new direction to your career with the mantra of religion. I extend my best wishes to all," as roughly translated from Hindi.

Here is the detailed schedule of NEET-UG counselling:

Earlier today, The Medical Counselling (MCC), which conducts the counselling, started the registration process for the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

A candidate can only fill up the form for the counselling once. It will take place in four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up rounds and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final schedule for online PG counselling (MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB courses) for NEET 50 percent AIQ/100 percent deemed/Central Universities/AFMS (only registration part) and 100 percent PG DNB seats for 2021-22.

Reason behind delay in NEET-UG counselling schedule:

The MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15% of seats across India for medical students. The MCC has said that the counselling process was halted because of the case in the Supreme Court regarding the validity of the EWS quota.

But now, the central government has introduced 27% reservations for OBC and 10% for EWS candidates. This will be applicable to both UG and PG courses.

