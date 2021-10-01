NITI Aayog, Byju’s team up to provide learning resources in underdeveloped districts

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has announced the edtech behemoth Byju's has teamed up with the government think tank for its Aspirational Districts Programme. As part of the initiative, NITI Aayog will explore the application of edtech learning resources to enhance learning outcomes in the most underdeveloped districts across India.

"Delighted that Byju's is partnering us to enhance learning in aspirational districts using technology. With their support, we plan to explore the application of innovative edtech solutions and learning resources to make a quantum jump in learning outcomes in these districts," Kant tweeted.

Delighted that @BYJUS's is partnering us to enhance learnings in #AspirationalDistricts using technology. With their support, we plan to explore the application of innovative EdTech solutions & learning resources to make a quantum jump in learning outcomes in these districts. pic.twitter.com/mwCCWkU98q — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 1, 2021

Byju's said every child deserves access to quality education and the partnership is a step in that very direction. “Extremely honoured to collaborate with NITI Aayog to provide free learning programs to students across 112 districts. We believe every child deserves access to quality education and this partnership is a step in that direction,” Byju's tweeted.

Extremely honoured to collaborate with NITI Aayog to provide free learning programs to students across 112 districts. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education and this partnership is a step in that direction.#byjus #EducationForAll #NITIAayog #inittogether https://t.co/KrfEjkOsO9 — BYJU'S - The Learning App (@BYJUS) September 17, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled rolled out the Aspirational Districts Programme was in January 2018. The NITI Aayog website says it “aims to quickly and effectively transform112 most under-developed districts across the country. The broad contours of the programme are Convergence (of Central and State schemes), Collaboration (of Central, State level ‘Prabhari’ officers and District Collectors), and Competition among districts through monthly delta ranking; all driven by a mass movement.”

