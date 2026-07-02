No more outdated syllabus: Andhra's new university lets industry design courses for AI era

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday launched Sricity International University (SIU), introducing what the state government called India's first industry-led work-study higher education model, where employers will help design the academic curriculum to prepare students for an AI-driven economy.

Launching the university at Sri City, Education, IT, Electronics & Communications, and RTG Minister Nara Lokesh said SIU marks a shift from a classroom-driven education system to one built in partnership with industry.

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India produces more than nine million graduates every year, but employability remains a challenge as industries continue to face shortages of job-ready talent. SIU aims to bridge this gap by involving employers at every stage of the learning process.

Industry to help design curriculum

Unlike conventional universities, SIU's curriculum will be co-designed with industry partners and reviewed every year to keep pace with rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies.

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Industry leaders will help shape course content, practical training, projects, and competency standards.

"Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Universities cannot continue updating their curriculum once every few years and expect graduates to remain relevant. Industry must become an active partner in education—not merely the final recruiter. When employers help shape what students learn, graduates enter the workforce ready to contribute from day one. That is the vision behind Sricity International University," Lokesh said.

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Work-study model with paid internships

The university will follow a Work-Study Dual Model, with students spending about one-third of their time in classrooms and the remainder working with industry partners.

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Students will begin paid internships from the first year, receiving a minimum monthly stipend of ₹10,000, with the potential to earn more as their skills and productivity improve.

By graduation, students are expected to have more than two years of industry experience.

The model leverages Sri City's industrial ecosystem, which houses more than 200 companies from over 30 countries across electronics, automotive, engineering, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and allied sectors.

Focus on entrepreneurship

The university has also set up an on-campus incubation centre, Station-S, which is already supporting around 10 startups in partnership with Gnan Circle Ventures, a Category-I Venture Capital Fund.

Along with technical education, SIU will focus on entrepreneurship, problem-solving, communication, and leadership skills.

Admissions for the 2026-27 academic year will begin with undergraduate programmes in Computer Science & Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, Finance & Accounts, and Digital Media & Communications.

The Andhra Pradesh government said the university aims to become a national model for higher education by integrating industry into curriculum design, embedding workplace learning and promoting entrepreneurship so that graduates are workforce-ready from the day they complete their studies.

