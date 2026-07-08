PM Modi announces IIM Bangalore campus in Indonesia: AI, climate, healthcare in curriculum

India's premier business school is going global. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his visit to Indonesia that IIM Bangalore will establish its first international campus in the country, a move he described as a major step that will benefit students and professionals across the ASEAN region. The announcement was made jointly with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

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Where it will come up

The campus will be located in the Singhasari Special Economic Zone in Malang. It becomes IIM Bangalore's first overseas presence and adds to a growing list of Indian institutions with international campuses, IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai, IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, and IIT Madras in Zanzibar have already made that move. The initiative also aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which actively encourages premier Indian institutions to expand beyond the country's borders.

What will be taught

The curriculum has been built around five areas central to global business today — global supply chains, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate and sustainability, and healthcare management. Students will also have access to industry leaders, academics, and global experts as part of the programme, along with opportunities to visit the Bengaluru campus through short academic immersion stints.

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How the rollout will work

The campus will launch with Executive Education programmes aimed at senior professionals, business leaders, and government officials. After the first two years, IIM Bangalore plans to introduce degree-granting management programmes, subject to how well the initial phase unfolds.

While the primary audience will be Indonesian students, the campus is also expected to draw learners from across Southeast Asia, positioning Malang as a regional hub for management education with an Indian academic foundation.