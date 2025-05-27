Business Today
Trump admin moves to cut all federal contracts with Harvard worth $100 million: Report

A directive has been issued for federal agencies to seek out alternative vendors for future services.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 27, 2025 6:26 PM IST
Trump admin moves to cut all federal contracts with Harvard worth $100 million: ReportTrump admin to cut all federal contracts with Harvard

The Trump administration is preparing to terminate all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, valued at approximately $100 million, as reported by The New York Times. A directive has been issued for federal agencies to seek out alternative vendors for future services.

This action signifies a complete end to the government's longstanding partnership with the esteemed institution, according to an administration official cited by NYT. It follows a previous suspension of $3.2 billion in grants and contracts, as well as efforts to limit Harvard's acceptance of international students.

These escalating measures are viewed as part of the administration's broader strategy to weaken Harvard's financial position and global reputation.

Published on: May 27, 2025 6:24 PM IST
