UGC directs colleges, universities to conclude 1st-year admissions by Sept 30, begin classes by Oct 1

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and colleges to ensure that admissions to first-year courses for the academic year 2021-22 are finalised no later than September 30, 2021. The UGC has stated that academic sessions 2021-22 must start latest by October 1, 2021.

UGC on Friday issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendars to colleges and universities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC, has sent a communication to Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges. He has informed them about new guidelines regarding examinations and the academic calendar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Admissions to the first-year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022, shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021," wrote UGC in the letter sent to Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges.

"The academic session 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October 1, 2021, for first semester/year students," the commission added.

According to UGC's guidelines, the terminal semester or final year examinations for the current academic session 2020-21 must be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper), online or blended (online+offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021. This must be done following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of class 12 CBSE board examinations are expected to be released by July 31, 2021. If there is a delay in the announcement of the Class 12 results then universities and colleges may plan and commence the next academic session by October 18, 2021. "The teaching-learning process may continue in online/offline/ blended mode," UGC explained.

