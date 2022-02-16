UGC NET 2021: Results to be declared in a day or two

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two.



The UGC today released an official statement regarding the declaration of UGC-NET results.



UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar assured in the statement that the team is working closely with NTA and all steps are taken to declare the NET results in a day or two.



He also wished students best of luck.



UGC was earlier expected to declare the NET results 2021 by February 15, 2022.



Candidates have been anxiously waiting for the UGC NET 2021 result declaration date and time since the last exam was held in January 2022.



Candidates will have to keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for any final updates regarding the UGC NET Results 2021.



The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 got postponed due to COVID-19. The exams were later conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 2021 and January 2022.



The NET exam was held between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Phase III of UGC NET was held on January 4 and January 5, 2022.



According to the official data, more than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET.

