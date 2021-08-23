US mission in India approves a record 55,000 student visas this year

The United States Mission in India on Monday announced that its embassy and consulates have approved a record number of student visa applicants in 2021, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 55,000 students and exchange visitors will be able to study in the United States. The US Mission is also facilitating study for spring semester students over the coming few months, with more students being approved every day.

"Studying in the United States is a unique and often life-changing experience for Indian students, granting fresh, global perspectives and frequently leading to invaluable career opportunities. Indian students also enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries. The many hard-working women and men of the US Mission to India are proud to facilitate their travel and study," said Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chargé d'Affaires, US Embassy, New Delhi.

The pandemic had created several logistical challenges for the US Mission's consular teams, with the second wave forcing the Mission to delay the commencement of its student visa season by two months. However, as visa services resumed in July, the US Embassy and Consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments and ensured timely arrival for academic programs for many students. Such efforts paid off as several students received visas to study in the United States.

The US Mission in India further stated that the diversity of the American higher education system comprised over 4,500 nationally and regionally accredited colleges and universities in the US, and is recognised worldwide for the quality of their programs, faculty, and facilities.

As Indian students continue to show interest in studying in the US, the US Mission to India has invited students to visit https://educationusaindia.usief.org.in/ for information on academic consultations and application process.

Further, they can also participate in the upcoming EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs, to be held on August 27 for prospective graduate students and September 3, for prospective undergraduate students.

These fairs will provide a unique opportunity for them to engage with US university representatives and EducationUSA advisers to better understand the educational opportunities available in the United States, US Mission in India further added.

