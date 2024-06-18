'Ek saal gaya baabu hamara...': Mother faints, father wails as UPSC aspirant denied entry

UPSC is one of the most prestigious exams a young person can give in India. From staying up late in the night to finish the humongous syllabus to facing repeat rejections, candidates face it all while preparing for the exam.

Despite going through hell and back, what if a candidate couldn't give the exam simply because you are late to the exam hall? A UPSC aspirant in Gurugram was denied entry into her exam centre in Gurugram recently. Upon being denied entry, her parents were quite distressed to say the least, as per a viral video of the incident.

Related Articles

In this video, the mother of the aspirant is an unconscious state whereas her father can be seen wailing in despair. Amid the chaos, the aspirant tries to console her father saying, "Papa, please have water and calm down. Why are you behaving like this? I will appear for the exam next year. It's not a big deal."

The father can be heard lamenting in the video, "A year has been wasted (Ek saal gaya baabu hamara)". To this, the girl assures her parents that she will appear for the exam next year and crack it.

"Heartbreaking video. Condition of parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9:30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram," the user wrote on X.

Heartbreaking video.💔🥲

Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of S.D. Adarsh… pic.twitter.com/2yZuZlSqMZ — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) June 16, 2024

What did netizens say?

As the video went viral on X, netizens were divided. While some said that the aspirant should have adhered to the timings, others said that the scene was heart-wrenching.

"Heart breaking to see her mother like this... but the girl should have been more careful. Staff are bound by strict protocol any lacunae here and there can jeopardize the whole process," a user noted.

"Principal is right here. No one is allowed after reporting time," another user said.

"Not blaming anyone but this exam requires the most dedication and patience and getting late to exam center is the last thing one UPSC candidate will do," another user noted.

"Even I attended exam yesterday, they allowed me in after 9 am too. But some colleges, it depends on the type of principal present. He allowed candidates till 9:25 am and closed the gate afterwards. He was kind (sic)," another user said.

"I mean there are protocols at the end of the day. If exam starts at 9:30 but the gate closes at a certain time before. So, who do we blame here?" a user asked.

"Rules have to be respected. My heart breaks for them though," a user mentioned. "This is foolishness to not allow someone to appear for exam who is late, accident can happen, there should be at least 1 hour of leverage for students to appear for exams if they are late," said yet another user.

Some others also backed the girl for being brave and handling the situation in amature manner. "When she needs support herself, she is supporting her parents. Kudos to you girl more power and love to you. May you succeed in every path of life," a user said.

"Respect for the daughter to be this strong (sic)," another user said. "She didn't panic in this situation (sic)," yet another user said.