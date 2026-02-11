What is Delhi's Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana? Redesigned Ladli scheme promises Rs 1 lakh to keep girls in school

The Delhi government has rolled out the ‘Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, a redesigned version of the Ladli Scheme, promising structured financial support to girls from birth until graduation.

The scheme aims to prevent school dropouts caused by financial hardship by linking payments directly to educational milestones and transferring funds digitally to beneficiaries.

Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new framework addresses gaps that had slowed benefits under the earlier model while ensuring timely, transparent disbursal through direct digital transfers.

“The objective is clear, no girl should leave education because of a lack of funds,” the Chief Minister said while unveiling the scheme.

What is the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana?

The upgraded programme provides phased financial assistance at key stages of a girl’s education. The government will deposit up to ₹56,000 over the years. With accrued interest, the total is expected to exceed ₹1 lakh by maturity.

All funds will be credited directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Why Ladli was overhauled

Launched in 2008, the Ladli Scheme aimed to support girls’ education. However, officials said serious implementation gaps surfaced after the new government took office.

According to official data, more than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts remained unclaimed for years, delaying payments to beneficiaries.

The government has since begun clearing the backlog:

₹90 crore has been disbursed to around 30,000 beneficiaries

Another ₹100 crore will soon be released to 41,000 more girls

In total, ₹190 crore is now being delivered to eligible beneficiaries

How the money will be disbursed

Under the revised structure, assistance will be released in instalments tied to education milestones:

₹11,000 at birth

₹5,000 on admission to Class I

₹5,000 on admission to Class VI

₹5,000 on admission to Class IX

₹5,000 on passing Class X

₹5,000 on admission to Class XII

₹20,000 in phases during graduation or diploma courses

The accumulated amount will earn interest and mature into over ₹1 lakh.

Funds can be withdrawn after:

The beneficiary passes Class 12 and turns 18, or

She completes her graduation or a diploma course and turns 21

If the beneficiary does not meet the prescribed milestones, such as failing to complete Class 12 by 21, the deposited amount, along with interest, will be returned to the government.

Who is eligible?

The revised eligibility criteria include:

The girl child must be born in Delhi

The family must have lived in Delhi for at least three years

Annual family income must be below ₹1.20 lakh

A maximum of two girl children per family can apply

Registration can be completed:

Within one year of birth, or

At admission to Class 1, 6, 9, 11, or a recognised graduation/diploma course

The scheme now covers girls pursuing higher education in government-recognised institutions across India, including UGC-affiliated colleges. Special relaxations apply to girls in government-protected child care institutions.

When will it start?

The entire process will be conducted online, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. The rollout begins on April 1, with an initial estimated outlay of ₹160 crore, and provision for additional funding if required.

By tying financial support to education milestones and shifting to fully digital transfers, the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana seeks to create a structured safety net for girls in Delhi, from birth to higher education.