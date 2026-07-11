Why every student should solve a real-world problem before graduating

A degree may still open doors, but the ability to apply classroom knowledge to real-world challenges is becoming an equally important measure of employability. Industry leaders say students who have worked on live projects, internships or entrepreneurial ventures often enter the workforce with greater confidence and stronger decision-making skills.

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According to Dr. Sorabh Lakhanpal, Head of Student Welfare Wing, Professor & Executive Dean at Lovely Professional University (LPU), every student should graduate after solving at least one real-world problem.

"Today's graduates are entering a world where change is constant and the ability to solve complex problems matters as much as academic knowledge. While strong fundamentals remain essential, education must also prepare students to apply what they learn in unpredictable, real-life situations," he said.

He believes universities should move beyond traditional lecture-based learning and expose students to situations that require critical thinking, collaboration and innovation.

"Every student should leave university with the experience of solving a genuine challenge; one that requires experimentation, collaboration, resilience and accountability for outcomes," Dr. Lakhanpal added.

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Experiential learning

Higher education institutions are increasingly integrating experiential learning into their academic programmes through internships, industry-sponsored projects, research assignments, startup incubation and multidisciplinary collaborations.

Education experts say such initiatives help students understand how theoretical concepts work in real business and social environments while also improving communication, leadership and teamwork skills.

At Lovely Professional University, this approach is embedded in its Edu-Revolution framework, which focuses on giving students exposure to live industry projects, entrepreneurship, research opportunities and interdisciplinary learning.

"At Lovely Professional University, we see experiential learning as a core part of higher education rather than an add-on," Dr. Lakhanpal said.

He added that initiatives such as the university's Innovation Studio encourage students to convert ideas into practical solutions with guidance from mentors, industry experts and fellow students.

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Industry-academia gap

Experts say one of the biggest challenges facing higher education is ensuring graduates are ready for rapidly evolving workplaces.

Companies today increasingly seek employees who can solve problems, adapt to changing technologies and work effectively across teams. As a result, practical exposure has become a key differentiator during campus placements.

Industry partnerships, hackathons, innovation labs and research collaborations are helping universities bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.

According to Dr. Lakhanpal, universities must focus not only on producing employable graduates but also individuals who can contribute meaningfully from the very start of their careers.

"Universities today must create graduates who are not just employable, but capable of creating value from the very beginning of their careers," he said.

He believes institutions that successfully combine academic excellence with hands-on learning will have the greatest long-term impact.

"The institutions that will make the greatest impact are those that help students graduate not only with knowledge, but with the confidence and experience to solve meaningful problems," Dr. Lakhanpal said.

As industries continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, education experts say experiential learning is no longer an optional feature of higher education. Instead, it is becoming a critical component of preparing graduates who can adapt quickly, think independently and make meaningful contributions from their first day in the workplace.