Worried about IIT tuition? Delhi campus announces major scholarships, fee waivers- Check key details

As students across India engage in the final stages of JoSAA counselling, IIT Delhi has stepped in to ease financial concerns for JEE Advanced 2025 qualifiers. The premier institute has announced a comprehensive package of scholarships and fee waivers, worth up to ₹1 lakh, to ensure that no student is denied admission due to financial constraints.

Under the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship scheme, around 25% of undergraduate students (BTech, MA, MSc, MPP) whose annual family income is up to ₹8 lakh are eligible for support. The award includes ₹4,000 per month and a full waiver of tuition fees, with annual renewal contingent on maintaining a minimum CGPA of 6.0 and continued income eligibility.

In addition, the Institute Free Studentship extends full tuition fee waivers to another 10% of students from similar income backgrounds. All SC/ST/PwD students at IIT Delhi are exempt from tuition fees regardless of income.

Further benefits include free hostel seat rent for families earning below ₹8 lakh and a monthly pocket allowance of ₹1,000, aimed at covering essential living expenses.

Donor-Funded Scholarships Expand Access

The institute also manages more than 120 scholarships supported by alumni, corporates, and foundations, with awards ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh annually. These are determined by criteria including income level, academic merit, discipline, gender, and JEE rank.

Some key scholarships include:

Budhwanti Mrig Memorial : ₹1 lakh for first-year female BTech students

Buti Foundation : ₹45,000 for first-year BTech students based on merit

ABB and Bina Dewan Singh: ₹25,000 for students demonstrating discipline-specific excellence

Timely Support for Students in Transition

With JoSAA counselling concluding, IIT Delhi's proactive announcement offers timely assurance to incoming students.